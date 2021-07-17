Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Sports

Baltimore to visit Kansas City Saturday

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles (28-62, fifth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (37-53, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: TBD Royals: Brady Singer (3-6, 4.52 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Baltimore will square off on Saturday.

The Royals are 22-22 on their home turf. Kansas City hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .305 this season, led by Carlos Santana with a mark of .358.

The Orioles have gone 15-32 away from home. Baltimore has slugged .391 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .543.

The Royals won the last meeting 9-2. Josh Staumont earned his first victory and Nicky Lopez went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs for Kansas City. Keegan Akin registered his fifth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 99 hits and has 50 RBIs.

Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 56 RBIs and is batting .253.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .251 batting average, 5.54 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Orioles: 2-8, .222 batting average, 6.88 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (forearm), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Emmanuel Rivera: (hand), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), John Means: (shoulder), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Richie Martin: (wrist), Freddy Galvis: (quad), Maikel Franco: (ankle), Chris Davis: (back).

  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service