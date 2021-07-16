Aguilar, Marte power Marlins past Phils for twinbill split

Philadelphia Phillies' Travis Jankowski waives to the dugout from first base after hitting an RBI single during the third inning off Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara in the first baseball game of a doubleheader Friday, July 16, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) AP

Jesús Aguilar homered and drove in four runs, Starling Marte went deep with three RBIs, and the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-0 on Friday night to split a doubleheader.

Jordan Holloway (2-2), recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday as the 27th man, didn’t allow a hit in five innings of relief after Ross Detwiler opened with a scoreless first. Holloway stuck out six and walked two. Richard Bleier completed the two-hitter with a scoreless seventh.

In the opener, Travis Jankowski drove in four runs and Matt Moore struck out nine while pitching into the fifth inning to lead the Phillies to a 5-2 win.

Marte made it 2-0 two batters into the nightcap when he hit a 2-1 curveball from Zach Eflin (4-7) over the wall in right-center. Marte’s double to right-center made it 4-0 in the fourth.

“Marte gets us on the board early and then we were just consistently adding on,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said.

Eflin then walked Garrett Cooper, ending his night. Aguilar followed with a three-run homer to deep left off Enyel De Los Sanos to make it 7-0.

“That’s a pretty good dagger when your guy is rolling good on the mound,” Mattingly said.

Eflin gave up six runs — five earned — on six hits in 3 2/3 innings.

“It doesn’t sit well with me,” Eflin said.

Philadelphia has won eight of 12.

Moore gave up two runs on six hits in the opener and didn’t issue a walk in 4 1/3 innings with temperatures in the mid-90s. Archie Bradley (4-1) tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief, and Ranger Suarez struck out the side in the seventh for his third save.

“I think I’m able to get to a different level, being able to execute pitches at a higher rate, trusting the target, trusting myself and trusting mechanics,” Moore said.

The Phillies jumped on Sandy Alcantara (5-9) for three runs in the first. Bryce Harper doubled with two outs and the next two batters walked. Jankowski followed with a broken-bat, bases-clearing double just inside the first-base bag.

“It’s a bit of relief,” Jankowski said. “Off the bat it doesn’t feel great. You’re praying for something to happen.”

Miguel Rojas’ RBI double in the second pulled Miami within 3-1, but Philadelphia extended its lead in the third with two more two-out runs.

Rhys Hoskins hit a routine grounder to the left of second base. But second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., playing there because of the shift, first charged and then backed up on the ball before booting it. Jankowski later singled home Hoskins, and Ronald Torreyes’ run-scoring single made it 5-1.

STARS SIT

Phillies All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto sat out the opener, and Harper didn’t play in the nightcap after getting dehydrated in the first game.

OFF KEY

Chisholm followed his error in the opener with another in the nightcap on Luke Williams’ second-inning grounder behind the second-base bag.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: 3B Brian Anderson (left shoulder) was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday. Anderson has been out since May 24. ... OF Jesús Sánchez was placed on the injured list.

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola is scheduled to start on Tuesday in New York against the Yankees. The Phillies ace was scratched from his last start on Sunday in Boston due to contact tracing following 3B Alec Bohm’s positive COVID-19 test. Bohm is out until at least Wednesday. LHP Bailey Falter rejoined the club on Friday after also being sidelined on Sunday due to contact tracing. RHP Connor Brogdon is expected to rejoin the club on Saturday. ... INF Nick Maton was a late scratch from the opener after suffering a laceration of his right middle finger during batting practice. Torreyes started in his place at third base.

UP NEXT

Marlins RHP Zach Thompson (2-2, 2.25 ERA) opposes Philadelphia RHP Vince Velasquez (3-4, 5.35) as the four-game set continues on Saturday night.