Lyles scheduled to start for Texas against Toronto

Texas Rangers (35-55, fifth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (45-42, third in the AL East)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jordan Lyles (5-5, 4.86 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (7-4, 3.13 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 130 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -236, Rangers +197; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Adolis Garcia and the Rangers will take on the Blue Jays Friday.

The Blue Jays are 19-20 on their home turf. Toronto's lineup has 130 home runs this season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with 28 homers.

The Rangers have gone 13-30 away from home. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Joey Gallo with a mark of .395.

The Rangers won the last meeting 2-1. Kyle Gibson earned his first victory and Nick Solak went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Texas. Hyun Jin Ryu took his first loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 28 home runs and is batting .332.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the Rangers with 93 hits and has 30 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .247 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Rangers: 4-6, .233 batting average, 3.75 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Tyler Chatwood: (neck), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Alejandro Kirk: (hip flexor).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Jose Trevino: (forearm), Sam Huff: (hamstring).