Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Sports

Lyles scheduled to start for Texas against Toronto

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Texas Rangers (35-55, fifth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (45-42, third in the AL East)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jordan Lyles (5-5, 4.86 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (7-4, 3.13 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 130 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -236, Rangers +197; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Adolis Garcia and the Rangers will take on the Blue Jays Friday.

The Blue Jays are 19-20 on their home turf. Toronto's lineup has 130 home runs this season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with 28 homers.

The Rangers have gone 13-30 away from home. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Joey Gallo with a mark of .395.

The Rangers won the last meeting 2-1. Kyle Gibson earned his first victory and Nick Solak went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Texas. Hyun Jin Ryu took his first loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 28 home runs and is batting .332.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the Rangers with 93 hits and has 30 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .247 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Rangers: 4-6, .233 batting average, 3.75 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Tyler Chatwood: (neck), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Alejandro Kirk: (hip flexor).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Jose Trevino: (forearm), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

  Comments  