Sports

Peralta scheduled to start for Detroit against Minnesota

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Detroit Tigers (40-50, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (38-50, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Wily Peralta (2-1, 2.14 ERA, .86 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Twins: Jose Berrios (7-3, 3.36 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -223, Tigers +187; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Schoop and the Tigers will take on the Twins Sunday.

The Twins are 21-25 on their home turf. Minnesota's lineup has 126 home runs this season, Nelson Cruz leads them with 18 homers.

The Tigers have gone 19-28 away from home. Detroit has slugged .386 this season. Jonathan Schoop leads the club with a .464 slugging percentage, including 31 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Twins won the last meeting 9-4. Danny Coulombe recorded his first victory and Jorge Polanco went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Minnesota. Joe Jimenez took his first loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz leads the Twins with 30 extra base hits and is batting .304.

Schoop leads the Tigers with 91 hits and has 50 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by one run

Tigers: 5-5, .259 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hand), Mitch Garver: (groin).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (back), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Nomar Mazara: (illness), Daz Cameron: (toe).

