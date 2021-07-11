Miami Herald Logo
Sports

Los Angeles Angels to visit the Seattle Mariners

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels (44-44, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (48-42, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (3-2, 2.37 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Mariners: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Los Angeles will play on Sunday.

The Mariners are 29-19 in home games in 2020. Seattle has a collective batting average of .217 this season, led by J.P. Crawford with an average of .280.

The Angels are 18-24 in road games. Los Angeles has hit 122 home runs as a team this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the club with 33, averaging one every nine at-bats.

The Mariners won the last meeting 2-0. Chris Flexen earned his eighth victory and Luis Torrens went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI for Seattle. Patrick Sandoval registered his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 20 home runs and is slugging .490.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 33 home runs and is batting .273.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .218 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Angels: 6-4, .276 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip), Kyle Seager: (lower body).

Angels: Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (back), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hamstring), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

