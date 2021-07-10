Miami Herald Logo
Ober expected to start for Minnesota against Detroit

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Detroit Tigers (40-49, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (37-50, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Kyle Funkhouser (3-0, 2.59 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Twins: Bailey Ober (1-1, 4.85 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Detroit will square off on Saturday.

The Twins are 20-25 on their home turf. Minnesota has slugged .429 this season. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a .547 slugging percentage, including 30 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Tigers have gone 19-27 away from home. Detroit has slugged .385 this season. Jonathan Schoop leads the team with a mark of .464.

The Twins won the last meeting 4-2. Jorge Alcala secured his second victory and Max Kepler went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs for Minnesota. Matt Manning took his third loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz leads the Twins with 46 RBIs and is batting .296.

Schoop leads the Tigers with 16 home runs and is batting .273.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .227 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Tigers: 6-4, .283 batting average, 4.88 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hand), Mitch Garver: (groin).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Derek Holland: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (back), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Daz Cameron: (toe).

