Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates to visit the New York Mets

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates (32-54, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (45-38, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: TBD Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-6, 2.60 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Pittsburgh will face off on Friday.

The Mets are 26-12 in home games in 2020. The New York pitching staff averages 10 strikeouts per nine innings, Jacob deGrom leads them with a mark of 14.3.

The Pirates have gone 13-29 away from home. Pittsburgh has slugged .356 this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .520.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 15 home runs and has 45 RBIs.

Adam Frazier leads the Pirates with 108 hits and is batting .323.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .243 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Pirates: 3-7, .219 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Robert Gsellman: (lat strain), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ka'ai Tom: (back), Gregory Polanco: (hip), Phillip Evans: (concussion), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).

