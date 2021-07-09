Miami Herald Logo
Sports

McClanahan scheduled to start for Tampa Bay against Toronto

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays (44-40, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (51-36, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (2-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Rays: Shane McClanahan (3-3, 4.02 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays travel to play the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

The Rays are 26-16 on their home turf. Tampa Bay is averaging 4.7 RBIs per game this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with 56 total runs batted in.

The Blue Jays are 25-20 in road games. Toronto is slugging .454 as a unit. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a slugging percentage of .679.

The Rays won the last meeting 5-1. Ryan Yarbrough earned his fifth victory and Wander Franco went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Tampa Bay. Robbie Ray registered his fourth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 18 home runs and is batting .206.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 28 home runs and is slugging .679.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .261 batting average, 5.49 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Blue Jays: 6-4, .309 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Manuel Margot: (hamstring).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Tyler Chatwood: (neck), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Alejandro Kirk: (hip flexor).

