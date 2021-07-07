Manaea expected to start for the Athletics against Astros

Oakland Athletics (49-38, second in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (53-33, first in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Sean Manaea (6-5, 3.13 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) Astros: Luis Garcia (6-5, 3.03 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -146, Athletics +127; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Oakland will face off on Wednesday.

The Astros are 27-16 on their home turf. Houston hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .346 this season, led by Carlos Correa with a mark of .390.

The Athletics are 22-16 on the road. Oakland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .313 this season, led by Matt Olson with a mark of .368.

The Astros won the last meeting 9-6. Bryan Abreu earned his third victory and Yordan Alvarez went 3-for-3 with two home runs and five RBIs for Houston. J.B. Wendelken registered his first loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Altuve leads the Astros with 18 home runs and is batting .279.

Olson leads the Athletics with 20 home runs and is batting .283.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .225 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored by two runs

Athletics: 3-7, .205 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Joe Smith: (undisclosed), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Aledmys Diaz: (hand), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Mark Canha: (hip), Mitch Moreland: (undisclosed).