Sports
Taillon expected to start for the Yankees against Mariners
New York Yankees (42-41, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (45-40, third in the AL West)
Seattle; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (3-4, 5.43 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Mariners: Justus Sheffield (5-7, 5.75 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +133, Yankees -153; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and New York will square off on Tuesday.
The Mariners are 26-17 on their home turf. Seattle's lineup has 105 home runs this season, Mitch Haniger leads them with 18 homers.
The Yankees have gone 19-19 away from home. New York is hitting a collective .234 this season, led by Aaron Judge with an average of .281.
TOP PERFORMERS: Haniger leads the Mariners with 35 extra base hits and is batting .252.
DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 86 hits and has 33 RBIs.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .238 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs
Yankees: 3-7, .250 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 11 runs
INJURIES: Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).
Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (hamstring), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo).
Comments