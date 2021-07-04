Robinson, McCowan help Fever beat Sun, snap 12-game skid

Indiana Fever's Danielle Robinson celebrates after the Fever defeated the Connecticut Sun in a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP

Danielle Robinson tied her career high with 19 points, Teaira McCowan had 13 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks, and the Indiana Fever beat the Connecticut Sun 73-67 on Saturday to snap a franchise single-season record 12-game losing streak.

Kelsey Mitchell added 14 points for Indiana (2-16), which won for the first time since beating the Washington Mystics 89-77 on May 23.

Connecticut, which beat the Fever 86-80 on Thursday, played its fourth game — the last three on the road — in seven days. The Sun's four-game winning streak ended.

Jonquel Jones led Connecticut (12-6) with 16 points and nine rebounds but was just 5-of-17 shooting. DeWanna Bonner made 8 of 8 from the foul line and finished with 14 points and Brionna Jones scored 13 with eight rebounds. Heideman hit 4 of 8 from 3-point range — while the rest of the Sun players were 0 for 9 — and scored 12 points.

With the Sun trailing by four, Jones was called for traveling in the lane with 92 seconds left and Danielle Robinson made a driving left-handed layup on the other end. Natisha Heideman sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a runner off the glass by Robinson to trim Connecticut's deficit to 69-67 with 47.8 seconds to go.

McCowan made a baby hook in the lane and then, on the defensive end, forced a tough shot by Jones. Mitchell grabbed the rebound, was immediately fouled, and then made two free throws to cap the scoring with 17.4 seconds remaining.