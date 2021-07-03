West rival Storm, Aces keep pace atop WNBA standings

Los Angeles Sparks guard Brittney Sykes reacts after committing a shot clock violation during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces Friday, July 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Aces won 66-58. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) AP

Sue Bird had 15 points, Jewell Loyd scored four of her 10 points in the final 38 seconds and the Seattle Storm beat the Atlanta Dream 91-88 on Friday night.

Loyd’s tip shot with 37.7 seconds left gave the Storm (13-4) an 89-86 lead and her driving layup with 6.1 seconds left capped the scoring.

Courtney Williams made a 3 to cut putt to Dream to 87-86 and closed it back to one with a jumper with 29.2 seconds. But Williams missed a 3-point attempt that would have tied it with two seconds left.

Seattle remained tied with the Las Vegas Aces atop the WNBA standings.

Williams had 20 points for the Dream (6-10). Crystal Bradford added 17 points.

ACES 66, SPARKS 58

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Las Vegas closed on a 12-2 run to beat Los Angeles.

Chelsea Gray added 14 points and Liz Cambage had 10 for the Aces (13-4).

Erica Wheeler scored 15 points for the Sparks (6-10). Amanda Zahui B. had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

WINGS 100, SKY 91

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marina Mabrey tied a career high with 28 points and Dallas pulled away late to beat Chicago.

Arike Ogunbowale added 18 points and Allisha Gray had 17 for Dallas (9-9. Candace Parker had 22 points and Diamond DeShields added 16 points for the Sky (10-9).