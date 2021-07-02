Gonzalez scheduled to start as Colorado hosts St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals (40-42, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (35-47, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Johan Oviedo (0-4, 5.23 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-5, 5.81 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -106, Cardinals -110; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Rockies are 29-16 on their home turf. Colorado ranks eighth in the MLB in hitting with a .246 batting average, Yonathan Daza leads the club with an average of .315.

The Cardinals are 17-24 on the road. St. Louis' team on-base percentage of .294 is last in the National League. Dylan Carlson leads the lineup with an OBP of .344.

The Rockies won the last meeting 5-2. Daniel Bard notched his fourth victory and Elias Diaz went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Colorado. Giovanny Gallegos took his second loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 31 extra base hits and is batting .246.

Tommy Edman leads the Cardinals with 85 hits and is batting .259.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .234 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .220 batting average, 4.41 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Robert Stephenson: (back), Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Austin Gomber: (forearm), Mychal Givens: (back), Kyle Freeland: (hamstring), Matt Adams: (elbow).

Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (back), Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (side), Max Moroff: (shoulder).