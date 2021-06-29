Tigers, Indians postponed, playing doubleheader on Wednesday

Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo, left to right, Derek Holland and Willi Castro talk during a rain delay before a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) AP

Following a lengthy delay at the start, Tuesday night's game between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians was postponed by rain.

Both starting pitchers got warmed up in the bullpen and it appeared the second game of the series between the AL Central teams was set to start on time when the grounds crew brought out the tarp just minutes before the first pitch.

Only a light rain came down in Progressive Field before it was officially called after an 87-minute delay.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, starting at 4 p.m. The weather forecast, however, is not very promising.

The Indians open a four-game set with the Houston Astros on Thursday.