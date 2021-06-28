Yankees, streaking LeMahieu set for matchup with Angels

Los Angeles Angels (37-40, fourth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (40-37, fourth in the AL East)

New York; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Dylan Bundy (1-7, 6.68 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Yankees: Michael King (0-3, 4.05 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -157, Angels +136; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: DJ LeMahieu is riding a 10-game hitting streak as New York readies to play Los Angeles.

The Yankees are 21-18 on their home turf. New York's team on-base percentage of .318 is fourth in the American League. Aaron Judge leads the team with an OBP of .375.

The Angels are 16-21 on the road. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .252 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the American League. David Fletcher leads the team with a mark of .288.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge leads the Yankees with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .509.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 45 extra base hits and is slugging .656.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .252 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Angels: 4-6, .256 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Justin Wilson: (hamstring), Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Wandy Peralta: (back), Darren O'Day: (rotator cuff), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (hamstring), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist).

Angels: Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (back), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Kurt Suzuki: (head).