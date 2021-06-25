Real Salt Lake hosts the Houston Dynamo in conference matchup

Houston Dynamo (3-3-4) vs. Real Salt Lake (3-2-3)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake +111, Houston +236, Draw +242; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake takes on the Houston Dynamo in Western Conference action.

Real Salt Lake finished 5-10-7 overall and 4-5-4 at home in the 2020 season. Real Salt Lake scored 27 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 40.

The Dynamo compiled a 4-10-9 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 1-7-5 in road matches. Houston scored 30 goals last season and recorded 19 assists.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: None listed.

Houston: None listed.