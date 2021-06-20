Crawford’s slam, 10th-inning run lifts Mariners past Rays

Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford celebrates at home with Dylan Moore behind, after hitting a grand slam off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Josh Fleming during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer) AP

J.P. Crawford scored the winning run on Mitch Haniger's 10th-inning single and hit a grand slam to lift the Seattle Mariners over the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 on Saturday night.

Tampa Bay pinch-hitter Brandon Lowe tied it 5-all with a solo home run in the top of the ninth off Kendall Graveman. Crawford had a chance to end it in the bottom of the inning but struck out with a man on third.

He took second in the bottom of the 10th as the designated baserunner and scored on Haniger's single to left field off J.P. Feyereisen (3-3) for Seattle's third straight victory and sixth in its las seven. It was the Mariners' 16th come-from-behind win this season.

Crawford’s first career grand slam capped a five-run second inning against Rays starter Josh Fleming. Former Rays player Jake Bauers added an RBI single in the inning as the Mariners sent Tampa Bay to its season-high fifth straight loss.

Touted prospect Logan Gilbert struck out seven — including leadoff hitter Randy Arozarena three times — in 5 2/3 innings, scattering six hits with no walks. He gave up solo home runs to Mike Zunino and Manuel Margot that cut the Mariners’ lead to 5-4 in the sixth. Graveman's blown save was his first of the season in six attempts.

Rafael Montero (4-2) pitched the 10th to win the game.

The Mariners wore throwback jerseys similar to those of the Seattle Steelheads of the Negro Leagues as a Juneteenth celebration.

Joey Wendle and Zunino each drove in a run in the second inning to give Tampa Bay a 2-0 lead. But Kyle Seager, Tom Murphy and Bauers led off the second with hits and Fleming walked Dylan Moore to load the bases. He struck out the next two batters, but Crawford hit a liner to right field that skipped off the top of the wall and into the stands.

Fleming struck out five over 6 1/3 innings with two walks. He allowed just three hits after the second inning.

ROSTER MOVE

The Rays called up RHP Drew Rasmussen and optioned INF Mike Brosseau to Triple-A Durham. Rasmussen, acquired May 21 from the Milwaukee Brewers in the Willy Adames trade, will be making his Rays debut.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: An MRI shows a strained muscle in RHP Justin Dunn’s right shoulder and he’ll be shut down for two weeks, manager Scott Servais said. Once Dunn resumes throwing, he’ll be re-evaluated. Dunn took himself out after two innings in his last start and went on the 10-day injured list for the second time this month on Friday.

UP NEXT

Rays: LHP Shane McClanahan (2-2, 4.42) closes out the series for the Rays. Seventy percent of McClanahan’s runs allowed have come with two outs.

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales (1-4, 5.44) has gone 0-2 since returning from the 10-day injured list for a left forearm strain on May 31.