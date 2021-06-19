Urshela takes shard in eye, hits Yanks’ go-ahead home run

Gio Urshela stayed in the game despite a shard of a broken bat hitting his right eye in the second inning and hit a go-ahead homer eighth as the New York Yankees rallied from a three-run deficit in a 7-5 victory Saturday that stopped the Oakland Athletics’ seven-game winning streak.

Aroldis Chapman struck out Matt Chapman on a 103.4 mph pitch to strand two runners in the ninth for his 15th save.

Urshela singled in New York’s first run in the fourth and put the Yankees ahead 5-4 in the eighth when he lifted a 98.6 mph fastball from Jesús Luzardo (2-4) into the netting above Monument Park in center. DJ LeMahieu added a two-run single against Sergio Romo.

Chad Green (2-4) struck out the side in the eighth.

PHILLIES 13, GIANTS 6

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rhys Hoskins broke out a 2 for 40 slump with a pair of home runs and a career-best six RBIs, leading Philadelphia over San Francisco.

Ronald Torreyes also homered and drove in three runs as the Phillies won at San Francisco for the second time in nine games since 2018. Bryce Harper doubled and scored. Alec Bohm had three of Philadelphia’s 16 hits and had two RBIs.

Brandon Belt and Mike Yastrzemski homered for San Francisco. Jarlin García (0-2) took the loss.

Ranger Suárez (3-1) struck out three and retired eight batters.

MARLINS 11, CUBS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Adam Duvall homered twice for the second straight game, and Pablo López (3-4) pitched one-hit ball over seven innings.

The Marlins have outscored the NL Central leaders 21-3 through the first two games.

Duvall remained locked in after hitting a grand slam and two-run drive in Friday’s 10-2 romp. He had two-run shots in the first and third against Jake Arrieta (5-8). Jesús Sánchez added his first big league homer, and Lewin Díaz went deep.

METS 5, NATIONALS 1, 1st GAME

WASHINGTON (AP) — Francisco Lindor had five RBIs on a pair of two-run homers and run-scoring single for his first big offensive game with New York in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Lindor homered in the first off Joe Ross (3-7), singled in the third for a 3-0 lead and homered in the fifth. The five RBIs were his most since his career-high seven in July 2018.

Aaron Loup (2-0) combined starter David Peterson and three other relievers on a four-hitter.

TWINS 3, RANGERS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Max Kepler scored the go-ahead run on a second consecutive wild pitch from Texas reliever John King (5-5) in the seventh inning, and Minnesota beat the Rangers.

Former Texas slugger Nelson Cruz hit a tying two-run homer in the fourth, his team-leading 15th for Minnesota and the 432nd of his career to pass Cal Ripken Jr. for 49th place.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run homer for the Rangers.

Caleb Thielbar (2-0) claimed the win. Taylor Rogers earned his seventh save.

PIRATES 6, INDIANS 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Perez and Bryan Reynolds hit three-run home runs during the seventh inning and Pittsburgh rallied past Cleveland.

Perez homered to right off Bryan Shaw (1-2) to put the Pirates ahead. Four batters later, Reynolds hit a 98-mph fastball from James Karinchak into the Allegheny River.

Pittsburgh has won the first two games of the series after entering on a 10-game losing streak.

Chris Stratton (2-0) pitched two scoreless relief innings for the win.

BLUE JAYS 10, ORIOLES 7

BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major-league leading 23rd homer and capped a ninth-inning rally with a go-ahead, two-run double as Toronto ended a five-game skid.

Marcus Semien homered twice for Toronto, which scored six runs in the ninth off relievers Paul Fry (0-2) and Tyler Wells to stun the Orioles.

Ryan Mountcastle recorded his first career three-homer game and Cedric Mullins had his second consecutive multihomer game for Baltimore, which hit six homers in a game for the first time since Aug. 18, 2016 against Houston.

Jordan Romano (4-1) pitched two scoreless innings for Toronto.

RED SOX 7, ROYALS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Light-hitting Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run homer andhad three RBIs, finishing a double short of a cycle, and J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer in Boston's win over Kansas City.

Martín Pérez (5-4) allowed one run and three hits in five innings. Garrett Whitlock, Hirokazu Sawamura and Brandon Workman combined for four innings of four-hit shutout relief.

Brad Keller (6-7) lost his third straight start, giving up five runs, five hits and three walks in five innings.