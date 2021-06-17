Chicago tops Connecticut 81-75 for 4th straight win

Kahleah Copper had 18 points and eight rebounds, Courtney Vandersloot added 12 points with 10 assists and four steals, and the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 81-75 on Thursday night for their fourth straight win.

Chicago trailed 40-31 early in the third quarter before taking the lead, 49-47, on Diamond DeShields' 3-pointer with 2:27 remaining in the third. The Sky scored the first six points of the fourth for a double-digit lead.

Candace Parker scored 15 points with eight rebounds and three assists for Chicago (6-7). DeShields added 13 points and six rebounds, and Allie Quigley scored 11.

Jasmine Thomas led Connecticut (8-4) with 20 points. DeWanna Bonner had 10 points and 10 rebounds, Kaila Charles had 15 points and seven boards, and Natisha Hiedeman scored 13.

Connecticut was still missing Jonquel Jones, who is over playing in the EuroBasket tournament.

The teams face each other again on Saturday.