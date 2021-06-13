Ross expected to start for Washington against San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (40-24, first in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (26-35, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Johnny Cueto (4-2, 3.70 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Nationals: Joe Ross (2-6, 4.80 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and San Francisco will meet on Sunday.

The Nationals are 14-17 on their home turf. The Washington offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the league. Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .304.

The Giants have gone 22-15 away from home. San Francisco has hit 91 home runs this season, second in the MLB. Brandon Crawford leads them with 14, averaging one every 12.9 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 2-1. Jake McGee earned his second victory and LaMonte Wade Jr went 1-for-4 with an RBI for San Francisco. Kyle Finnegan registered his second loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner leads the Nationals with 75 hits and has 30 RBIs.

Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 24 extra base hits and 15 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .190 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Giants: 6-4, .232 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Austin Voth: (nose), Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Max Scherzer: (undisclosed), Daniel Hudson: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow).

Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Alex Dickerson: (back), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Darin Ruf: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring).