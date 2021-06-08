Sports

Cardinals sign 1st-round pick LB Collins to rookie deal

The Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals' Zaven Collins (25) works out during an NFL football rookie minicamp, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
TEMPE, Ariz.

The Arizona Cardinals have signed first-round pick Zaven Collins to his rookie contract.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound linebacker, who was the 16th overall selection out of Tulsa, has a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth. Collins is expected to be an immediate contributor in the middle of the defense alongside second-year linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who was the No. 8 overall pick last year.

Collins was an AP All-American last season at Tulsa and also won the Nagurski Trophy, Lombardi Award and Bednarik Award after having 54 tackles, including 11 1/2 for a loss, four sacks and four interceptions.

The Cardinals have signed all of their draft picks to rookie contracts with the exception of receiver Rondale Moore, who was the team's second-round pick.

