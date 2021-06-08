Diamondbacks look to stop 5-game slide against Athletics

Arizona Diamondbacks (20-41, fifth in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (35-26, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Jon Duplantier (0-1, 9.35 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Athletics: Chris Bassitt (5-2, 3.53 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -216, Diamondbacks +181; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Athletics are 17-17 in home games in 2020. Oakland has hit 77 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Matt Olson leads them with 15, averaging one every 13.2 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks are 9-25 in road games. Arizona has slugged .385 this season. Carson Kelly leads the team with a mark of .475.

The Athletics won the last meeting 7-5. Yusmeiro Petit earned his third victory and Jed Lowrie went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Oakland. Anthony Swarzak registered his first loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 29 extra base hits and is batting .278.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 14 home runs and is batting .244.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .261 batting average, 2.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Diamondbacks: 2-8, .253 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Reymin Guduan: (groin), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Ramon Laureano: (hip).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).