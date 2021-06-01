Texas takes 6-game skid into matchup with Colorado

Texas Rangers (22-33, fifth in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (20-34, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (2-4, 4.75 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (3-5, 4.47 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Rockies are 16-12 on their home turf. Colorado has slugged .383 this season. Ryan McMahon leads the team with a .513 slugging percentage, including 24 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Rangers are 9-20 in road games. Texas has slugged .378 this season. Adolis Garcia leads the club with a .589 slugging percentage, including 20 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: McMahon leads the Rockies with 24 extra base hits and is batting .259.

Garcia leads the Rangers with 20 extra base hits and is slugging .589.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .201 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by six runs

Rangers: 3-7, .209 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Ben Bowden: (left shoulder), Trevor Story: (elbow), Chris Owings: (left thumb).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Gibson: (groin), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), David Dahl: (rib), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).