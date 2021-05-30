Rangers look to break 5-game losing streak against Mariners

Texas Rangers (22-32, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (26-27, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Hyeon-jong Yang (0-2, 5.47 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (2-3, 4.02 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the game as losers of their last five games.

The Mariners are 11-8 against teams from the AL West. The Seattle offense has compiled a .203 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Mitch Haniger leads the team with a mark of .266.

The Rangers have gone 8-13 against division opponents. Texas's lineup has 62 home runs this season, Adolis Garcia leads them with 16 homers.

The Mariners won the last meeting 3-2. Daniel Zamora recorded his first victory and Haniger went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Seattle. Mike Foltynewicz took his fifth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haniger leads the Mariners with 14 home runs and is batting .266.

Garcia leads the Rangers with 16 home runs and is batting .292.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .220 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .199 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Drew Steckenrider: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (right shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: (forearm), Ken Giles: (elbow), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Evan White: (hip), Dylan Moore: (left calf), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Gibson: (groin), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), David Dahl: (rib), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).