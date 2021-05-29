Mavericks take 2-1 lead into game 4 against the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (47-25, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Dallas Mavericks (42-30, fifth in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Dallas; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Mavericks lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks host the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Clippers won the last matchup 118-108. Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points to help lead LA to the victory and Luka Doncic scored 44 points in defeat for Dallas.

The Mavericks are 21-21 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks eighth in the Western Conference shooting 36.2% from downtown, led by Maxi Kleber shooting 41% from 3-point range.

The Clippers have gone 27-15 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 32-8 when winning the rebound battle and averages 44.2 rebounds per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristaps Porzingis leads the Mavericks with 8.9 rebounds and averages 20.1 points. Doncic is averaging 26 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Leonard leads the Clippers averaging 24.8 points and is adding 6.5 rebounds. Paul George is averaging 18 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 38.7% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 115.9 points, 41 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points on 47.8% shooting.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 112 points, 42.2 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points on 47.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: JJ Redick: out (heel).

Clippers: Serge Ibaka: out (back).