Grossman’s 2-run HR rallies Tigers past Yankees, 3-2 in 10

Robbie Grossman hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Detroit Tigers a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night.

The Yankees took the lead in the top of the inning when automatic runner Aaron Judge came home from third on a passed ball. Justin Wilson (1-1) retired the first two Detroit batters in the bottom half, but on a full count, Grossman sent a high drive that cleared the fence in left field.

Rougned Odor homered and had four hits for the Yankees, who dropped a bizarre game that also included a three-ball walk for New York hitter Gio Urshela.

Bryan Garcia (1-1) won in relief for Detroit.

Each starting pitcher — Gerrit Cole for New York and Casey Mize for Detroit — was a former No. 1 overall draft pick. Mize, the top pick in the 2018 draft, allowed a run and five hits in five innings. He struck out seven with no walks.

Cole was picked first overall by Pittsburgh in 2011. He allowed a run and six hits in six innings.

CUBS 1, REDS 0

CHICAGO (AP) — David Bote homered, Adbert Alzolay wriggled out of several jams while pitching into the sixth inning and Chicago beat Cincinnati.

Bote homered leading off the fifth to spoil Reds starter Vladimir Gutiérrez’s major league debut. The Cubs managed just three hits and won for the 10th time in 12 games.

Alzolay (3-4) threw 103 pitches in 5 2/3 innings and gave up five hits, struck out six and walked three. Craig Kimbrel earned his 12th save in 14 chances.

Nick Castellanos singled twice, extending the majors’ longest active hitting streak to 14 games.

Gutiérrez (0-1) went five innings, allowing one run and two hits. He struck out three and walked two.

BLUE JAYS 11, INDIANS 2, 7 INNINGS

CLEVELAND (AP) — Hyun Jin Ryu regained his control after a rough first inning battling strong winds and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Joe Panik drove in three runs apiece, leading Toronto over Cleveland in a game called in the bottom of the seventh.

The game was played in winds gusting to 45 mph throughout, and a steady, blowing rain made conditions miserable.

Panik had four hits and Santiago Espinal also had three RBIs for the Blue Jays.

Eli Morgan (0-1) may remember his major league debut more for the lousy weather than anything else.

Ryu (5-2) allowed two runs — both in the first — and four hits in five innings. He walked two in the opening inning after not allowing more than one walk in any of his first nine starts in 2021.

RED SOX 5, MARLINS 2, 5 1/2 INNINGS

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Verdugo hit a three-run homer, J.D. Martinez drove in two runs with a double and Boston beat Miami in a game called after 5 1/2 innings because of rain.

Adam Ottavino slogged through a soggy top of the sixth before umpires suspended play. After a delay of 1 hour, 25 minutes, the game was called, with Ottavino getting his second save.

Martín Pérez (3-2) pitched five innings and got the win, holding Miami to two runs on five hits and struck out four.

Rookie Cody Poteet (2-1) took his first loss. Poteet pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks. Poteet also struck out six.

Jorge Alfaro hit a two-run homer for the Marlins.