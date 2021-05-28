Cards’ Mikolas shut for 4-6 weeks, could pitch this year

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas, right, walks off with trainer Adam Olsen the field before the start of the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Saturday, May 22, 2021, in St. Louis. Mikolas walked out to the field at the top of the inning but left before the start. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) AP

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas faces another lengthy layoff following an injury to his right forearm, though the team is hopeful that he'll still be able to return and pitch this season.

St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said Friday that the 2018 All-Star won't throw for four to six weeks in an effort to let his arm heal. Mikolas has had two MRIs on his throwing arm and both agree that there is no sign of a flexor tendon tear or UCL injury, which is commonly associated with Tommy John surgery.

Shildt said Mikolas is disappointed that he'll have to miss a substantial amount of time, but also pleased that the injury wasn't worse.

“We were encouraged by it,” Shildt said. “Nothing in the UCL or tendon, everything structurally is as we anticipated, sound and intact. It’s just time. Four to six weeks before he picks up a baseball again. But he and we expect — unless there’s a setback — that he’ll pitch again for us this year.

Mikolas was hurt in his first outing of the season on May 22 against the Chicago Cubs. The 32-year-old right-hander missed all of the 2020 season after flexor tendon surgery, then hurt his pitching shoulder in his first bullpen session of 2021.