Kokoska, Goodwin hit back-to-back homers in K-State’s win

Caleb Littlejim hit a three-run homer to cap a seven-run seventh and No. 7 seed Kansas State beat No. 6 seed Baylor 9-4 on Thursday in the Big 12 Tournament.

Kansas State was down 3-0 until Zach Kokoska and Nick Goodwin hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth. They became just the fourth duo in tournament history to accomplish the feat.

Kokoska and Goodwin both went 2 for 5 — combining for three RBIs. Carson Seymour (4-4) threw six innings of relief, retiring the final six Baylor batters.

Kansas State (33-22) will play again on Friday. Baylor (31-21) has been eliminated from the championship.

Jared McKenzie gave Baylor the lead after a leadoff home run in the third and a two-RBI single in the fourth. Andy Thomas tripled in the seventh, but Seymour struck out Antonio Valdez to end the inning.