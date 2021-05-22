New York takes on Chicago following Montgomery’s strong performance

Chicago White Sox (26-17, first in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (26-19, third in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (2-0, 2.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) Yankees: Gerrit Cole (5-2, 2.03 ERA, .78 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -194, White Sox +167; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Jordan Montgomery. Montgomery went seven innings, giving up zero runs on four hits with 11 strikeouts against Chicago.

The Yankees are 12-9 on their home turf. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .315 this season, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .390.

The White Sox are 12-9 on the road. The Chicago pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.26, Lucas Giolito paces the staff with a mark of 4.35.

The Yankees won the last meeting 2-1. Aroldis Chapman earned his third victory and Gleyber Torres went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Evan Marshall registered his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge leads the Yankees with 12 home runs and is slugging .570.

Yermin Mercedes leads the White Sox with 50 hits and has 25 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .249 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

White Sox: 6-4, .256 batting average, 3.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O'Day: (right rotator cuff), Zack Britton: (elbow), Ryan LaMarre: (hamstring), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Giancarlo Stanton: (quad).

White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).