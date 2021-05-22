Gray scores 18 points to lead Aces past Sparks, 97-69

Chelsea Gray had 18 points and six assists, A’ja Wilson had 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Los Angeles Sparks 97-69 on Friday night.

Las Vegas took a 56-36 lead at halftime after Dearica Hamby made two free throws with 2.8 seconds left. Hamby had 13 points, Jackie Young added 12 and Wilson scored 10 points in the first half as the Aces shot 57.9% from the field.

Young and Hamby each scored 17 points and Liz Cambage had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Las Vegas (2-1). Kelsey Plum did not play.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 19 points for Los Angeles (0-2). Chiney Ogwumike added 11 points and Kristi Toliver scored nine points with five assists.