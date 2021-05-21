Strasburg yields 1 hit in 5 1/3 innings in return for Nats

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP

Stephen Strasburg pitched into the sixth inning in his return from the injured list, allowing just one hit as the Washington Nationals defeated the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 on Friday night.

Strasburg (1-1) started for the first time since April 13. He had been sidelined with right shoulder inflammation. He picked up his first win in a regular-season game since Sept. 26, 2019.

Strasburg allowed only Anthony Santander’s leadoff single in the second. He walked four and struck out four in 5 1/3 scoreless innings.

Washington scored two runs against Jorge López (1-5) in the fifth. López allowed four straight hits, including back-to-back doubles by Josh Bell (3 hits) and Kyle Schwarber and a run-scoring single by Josh Harrison.

Freddy Galvis hit a two-run home run with two outs in the ninth against Brad Hand. Trey Mancini had two hits for the Orioles, who have lost 11 of 13 since John Means threw a no-hitter on May 5.

YANKEES 2, WHITE SOX 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres homered and singled home the winning run in the ninth inning as New York — moments after a turning a clutch triple play — beat Chicago.

Chicago put two runners on to open the ninth against closer Aroldis Chapman (3-0). Rookie Andrew Vaughn hit a sharp grounder toward third, where Gio Urshela stepped on the bag and went around the horn to nip Vaughn and suddenly end the inning as first baseman Luke Voit make a long stretch.

Judge singled leading off the bottom half of the ninth against Evan Marshall (0-2). He went to second on Urshela’s single and slid safely across the plate after Torres ripped a sharp single for his fifth career walkoff hit.

Torres homered off Michael Kopech to the short right-field porch in the seventh. Chicago tied it on Nick Madrigal’s check-swing RBI single in the eighth off Jonathan Loaisiga.