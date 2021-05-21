Sports
Strasburg yields 1 hit in 5 1/3 innings in return for Nats
Stephen Strasburg pitched into the sixth inning in his return from the injured list, allowing just one hit as the Washington Nationals defeated the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 on Friday night.
Strasburg (1-1) started for the first time since April 13. He had been sidelined with right shoulder inflammation. He picked up his first win in a regular-season game since Sept. 26, 2019.
Strasburg allowed only Anthony Santander’s leadoff single in the second. He walked four and struck out four in 5 1/3 scoreless innings.
Washington scored two runs against Jorge López (1-5) in the fifth. López allowed four straight hits, including back-to-back doubles by Josh Bell (3 hits) and Kyle Schwarber and a run-scoring single by Josh Harrison.
Freddy Galvis hit a two-run home run with two outs in the ninth against Brad Hand. Trey Mancini had two hits for the Orioles, who have lost 11 of 13 since John Means threw a no-hitter on May 5.
YANKEES 2, WHITE SOX 1
NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres homered and singled home the winning run in the ninth inning as New York — moments after a turning a clutch triple play — beat Chicago.
Chicago put two runners on to open the ninth against closer Aroldis Chapman (3-0). Rookie Andrew Vaughn hit a sharp grounder toward third, where Gio Urshela stepped on the bag and went around the horn to nip Vaughn and suddenly end the inning as first baseman Luke Voit make a long stretch.
Judge singled leading off the bottom half of the ninth against Evan Marshall (0-2). He went to second on Urshela’s single and slid safely across the plate after Torres ripped a sharp single for his fifth career walkoff hit.
Torres homered off Michael Kopech to the short right-field porch in the seventh. Chicago tied it on Nick Madrigal’s check-swing RBI single in the eighth off Jonathan Loaisiga.
