Germán, Urshela, Judge lift Yanks over Rangers 2-0

New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German taps his glove as he walks to the dugout after working against the Texas Rangers in the seventh inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) AP

Domingo Germán pitched seven scoreless innings, Gio Urshela and Aaron Judge delivered RBI singles as pinch-hitters in the seventh inning and the New York Yankees followed Corey KJuber’s no-hitter by beating the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Thursday.

New York won its sixth straight series and at 25-19 moved a season-high six games over .500. Yankees pitchers have thrown seven shutouts in the team’s first 44 games for the first time since 1967.

Germán (4-2), who allowed six hits with five strikeouts as New York finished the four-game series with 22 consecutive scoreless innings.

Chad Green pitched a perfect eighth, and Aroldis Chapman struck out two in the ninth for his 11th save. John King (4-3) was the loser.

RED SOX 8, BLUE JAYS 7

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — J.D. Martinez hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in a three-run ninth inning, and the Red Sox rallied to beat the Blue Jays.

Alex Verdugo had an RBI grounder before Martinez connected on his 250th homer. The two-out drive came off Rafael Dolis (1-1), making his second appearance since returning from a right calf injury.

Martinez shouted and repeatedly pumped his fists while rounding the bases. He stopped a 12-game homerless drought Wednesday.

Phillips Valdez (2-1) went 1 1/3 scoreless innings and Matt Barnes worked the ninth to get his 10th save in 11 chances. After walking Rowdy Tellez, Barnes struck out Danny Jansen with a 98 mph full-count fastball.

Boston (27-18) held onto the AL East lead.

DODGERS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith hit a tiebreaking, solo home run in the seventh inning, Albert Pujols slugged a two-run shot — his first for the Dodgers — and Los Angeles defeated Arizona to complete a four-game sweep.

Smith sent the first pitch from Merrill Kelly (2-5) into the lower left-field seats leading off the seventh, giving the Dodgers a 3-2 lead. Smith sparkled on defense, too, throwing out pinch-runner Tim Locastro at second to end the eighth.

Pujols hit an 0-1 pitch from Kelly to right field in the second. It was Pujols’ 668th career home run, most among active players and fifth all-time. The hit was his 3,256th, breaking a tie with Eddie Murray for 13th on the all-time list.

David Price opened a bullpen game for the Dodgers, his first start since Sept. 1, 2019. The left-hander, who opted out last season because of the pandemic, allowed three hits and struck out one in two innings. He was followed by Jimmy Nelson, Alex Vesia, Joe Kelly, Victor Gonzalez (1-0), Blake Treinen and closer Kenley Jansen, who earned his 10th save.

Eduardo Escobar tied the game at 2 with a two-out, two-run homer off Joe Kelly in the sixth.

RAYS 10, ORIOLES 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Joey Wendle homered twice, Rich Hill (3-1) combined with his bullpen on a two-hitter and Tampa Bay extended its winning streak to seven.

Tampa Bay outscored the Orioles 32-14 during its first three-game sweep at Camden Yards since May 17-19, 2013. The Rays are 26-19 and seven games over .500 for the first time this year.

Baltimore has lost 10 of 12 and at 17-26 is a season-high nine games under .500. Dean Kremer (0-4) gave up four runs, five hits and four walks in three innings.

REDS 19, GIANTS 4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Steven Duggar hit his first career grand slam in a nine-run third inning and Brandon Crawford drove in six runs for major league-best San Francisco, which outscored Cincinnati 33-9 in the series and improved to 28-16.

Darin Ruf had four hits, including a two-run homer in third. Crawford hit a three-run homer in the fifth.

Johnny Cueto (3-1) gave up one run and five hits in five innings against his former team, exiting with a 14-1 lead. Tyler Mahle (2-2) yielded seven runs, seven hits and two walks in two innings.

CUBS 5, NATIONALS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Ian Happ homered twice and drove in three runs, putting Chicago ahead to stay with a two-run shot in the third inning. He also led off the fifth with his sixth homer.

Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber hit back-to-back homers for Washington in the first, but Joe Ross (2-4) lasted just 3 2/3 innings and allowed four runs — two earned — in his second straight loss.

Justin Steele (2-0) got four outs before departing because of right hamstring tightness, and Craig Kimbrel earned his ninth save.

ASTROS 8, ATHLETICS 4

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Martín Maldonado homered and drove in three runs, helping Houston to move ahead of Oakland for the AL West lead.

Alex Bregman, Michael Brantley and Yuli Gurriel also had run-scoring hits for the Astros in the rubber match of a three-game series. Houston is 21-9 against division opponents, including 7-3 against Oakland, and at 26-19 has sole possession of the division lead for the first time since before play on April 9.

Luis Garcia (2-3) gave up two runs and three hits in five innings. Cole Irvin (3-5) allowed five runs and eight hits in five innings.

ANGELS 7, TWINS 1

TWINS 6, ANGELS 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phil Gosselin hit a three-run double and Taylor Ward added a two-run homer to back Alex Cobb (2-2), who allowed one run and four hits over five innings of a doubleheader opener to beat Lewis Thorpe (0-2),

Miguel Sanó hit a grand slam off Griffin Canning (3-3) in the first inning of the second game and José Berríos (4-2) yielded three runs and three hits over five innings, remaining unbeaten in five starts. Hansel Robles, who struggled as the Angels’ closer in 2020, pitched the seventh for his second save.

Los Angeles has lost seven of 10. Last-place Minnesota has lost nine of 12.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli watched the second game from a suite while serving a one-game suspension. The doubleheader was necessitated by a COVID-19 outbreak among the Twins while they were in Anaheim last month, forcing the postponement of two games.

MARLINS 6, PHILLIES 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sandy Alcantara (2-3) tossed two-hit ball over six innings and Adam Cimber, Ross Detwiler and Zach Pop each pitched a scoreless inning in a three-hitter.

Phillies starter Vince Velasquez was a late scratch because of a numb right index finger, forcing Philadelphia into a bullpen game. The first three pitchers all gave up runs, and the Phillies lost for the fourth time in five games.

Miguel Rojas hit a go-ahead solo shot off David Hale (0-2) in the third. Garrett Cooper had a two-run homer against Matt Moore in the third and added an RBI triple in the sixth.

PIRATES 6, BRAVES 4, 10 INNINGS

ATLANTA (AP) — Kevin Newman hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th, Adam Frazier had four hits and Pittsburgh beat Atlanta.

With the score 4-all and Ben Gamel starting the 10th on second base under the extra-innings rule, Frazier singled Gamel to third off Jacob Webb (1-2) and Newman singled for a 5-4 lead.

Gregory Polanco added a sacrifice fly off Grant Dayton.

Atlanta, winner of the last three NL East titles, has lost seven of 10 and dropped to fourth place at 20-24.

Richard Rodríguez (3-0) pitched two perfect innings for Pittsburgh, which is last in the NL Central and stopped a three-game skid.