Atlanta United mutually terminates contract with López

Atlanta United has mutually agreed to terminate the contract of 38-year-old striker Lisandro López after the death of his father.

Lopez returned home to Argentina after his father's death and is reportedly contemplating retirement. He played just four matches for United after joining the team on a free transfer from Racing Club.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we announce Lisandro’s time at the club has come to an end,” Atlanta technical director Carlos Bocanegra said. “Despite our short time together, he quickly proved to be a valuable team-first member of our organization and he will always be welcome back at Atlanta United. Our thoughts will continue to be with Lisandro and his family.”

After starting out at Racing Club in 2003, Lopez spent four years each with Porto in Portugal and Lyon in France. He also played professionally in Qatar and Brazil.