New York to visit Atlanta Tuesday

New York Mets (19-16, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (19-22, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD Braves: Tucker Davidson (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Pete Alonso and the Mets will take on the Braves Tuesday.

The Braves are 10-10 against NL East teams. Atlanta has hit a league-leading 60 home runs this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with 12 homers.

The Mets are 10-5 against the rest of their division. New York's team on-base percentage of .317 is fourth in the National League. Pete Alonso leads the team with an OBP of .345.

The Mets won the last meeting 3-1. Sean Reid-Foley earned his first victory and Tomas Nido went 3-for-4 with a double for New York. Max Fried registered his second loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman leads the Braves with 27 RBIs and is batting .218.

Alonso leads the Mets with 13 extra base hits and is batting .242.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .211 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Mets: 7-3, .218 batting average, 3.25 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Max Fried: (hand), Grant Dayton: (thigh), Cristian Pache: (hamstring), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Mets: Taijuan Walker: (back), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Jacob deGrom: (right side), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Kevin Pillar: (face), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand).