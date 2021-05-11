WHL 2020-21 Standings

Read Next

By the end of the 2020 NFL season the Miami Dolphins had something of a mess among their pass catchers.

Jakeem Grant wasn’t healthy and missed two of the final three games. DeVante Parker wasn’t healthy and missed two of the final three games. Preston Williams had long since gone on injured reserve. And obviously the Dolphins could have used Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson but they had missed the entire season after opting out because of Covid-19 concerns.