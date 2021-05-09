Islanders visit the Bruins after Nelson’s 2-goal game

New York Islanders (32-17-6, fourth in the East Division) vs. Boston Bruins (32-15-7, third in the East Division)

Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -148, Islanders +121

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host New York after Brock Nelson scored two goals in the Islanders' 5-1 victory over the Devils.

The Bruins are 32-15-7 against the rest of their division. Boston is 24th in the NHL with 33.4 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

The Islanders are 32-17-6 against the rest of their division. New York averages only 2.7 penalties per game, the least in the league. Ross Johnston leads them averaging 0.7.

In their last meeting on April 16, Boston won 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with 39 assists and has 67 points this season. David Krejci has 13 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Nelson leads the Islanders with 18 goals and has 33 points. Anthony Beauvillier has seven goals over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Islanders: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .941 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Charlie Coyle: day to day (upper-body).

Islanders: Ross Johnston: out (undisclosed).