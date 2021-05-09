Ottawa visits Calgary after Stutzle’s 3-goal game

Ottawa Senators (22-27-5, fifth in the North Division) vs. Calgary Flames (22-26-3, sixth in the North Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -192, Senators +160; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host Ottawa after Tim Stutzle scored three goals in the Senators' 4-2 win over the Jets.

The Flames are 22-26-3 in division games. Calgary has allowed 31 power-play goals, stopping 80.1% of opponent chances.

The Senators are 22-27-5 in division matchups. Ottawa averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the NHL. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 63 total minutes.

In their last meeting on April 19, Ottawa won 4-2. Connor Brown scored a team-high two goals for the Senators in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm has 43 total points for the Flames, 17 goals and 26 assists. Johnny Gaudreau has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Tkachuk leads the Senators with 35 points, scoring 17 goals and collecting 18 assists. Brown has six goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Senators: 8-1-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game with a .945 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: Noah Hanifin: out for season (shoulder).

Senators: Joey Daccord: out (ankle), Micheal Haley: out (groin), Thomas Chabot: day to day (upper body), Matt Murray: day to day (lower body), Austin Watson: out (wrist).