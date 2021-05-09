Florida hosts Tampa Bay after Wennberg’s 3-goal game

Tampa Bay Lightning (36-16-3, third in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (36-14-5, second in the Central Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -114, Lightning -107

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts the Tampa Bay Lightning after Alexander Wennberg scored three goals in the Panthers' 5-1 win against the Lightning.

The Panthers are 36-14-5 against division opponents. Florida is fifth in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Aleksander Barkov with 26.

The Lightning are 36-16-3 against Central Division teams. Tampa Bay averages 4.1 penalties per game, the most in the league. Barclay Goodrow leads the team with 20 total penalties.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Huberdeau has 61 total points for the Panthers, 20 goals and 41 assists. Barkov has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Brayden Point leads the Lightning with 23 goals and has 48 points. Blake Coleman has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.5 assists, 4.8 penalties and 17 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.3 penalties and 14.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Noah Juulsen: out (undisclosed), Carter Verhaeghe: day to day (upper body), Patric Hornqvist: day to day (upper body).

Lightning: Ryan McDonagh: day to day (upper body), Victor Hedman: day to day (lower body).