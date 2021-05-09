Wilson’s late header gives Colorado 3-2 win over Minnesota

Danny Wilson headed in a free kick in the 82nd minute and the Colorado Rapids rallied past Minnesota United 3-2 on a rainy Saturday night.

Trailing 2-0 after just 24 minutes, Colorado (2-1-1) responded with three goals in the second half. Kellyn Acosta one-touched a shot from distance in the 57th and Cole Bassett tied it in the 71st by hustling to rebound in front of an empty net. Jack Price's free kick found the head of Wilson to win it.

Emanuel Reynoso and Hassani Dotson scored seven-minutes apart in the first half for Minnesota (0-4-0). Reynoso curled a free kick over the wall in the 17th and Dotson knocked home Robin Lod’s cross on a breakaway in the 24th.