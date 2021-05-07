Oklahoma City takes on Golden State on 5-game skid

Oklahoma City Thunder (21-46, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (34-33, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City looks to break its five-game skid with a win against Golden State.

The Warriors are 20-17 in Western Conference games. Golden State is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 113 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Thunder are 11-26 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City has a 16-43 record when allowing more than 100 points.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is scoring 31.6 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 19.4 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Al Horford ranks second on the Thunder averaging 14.2 points while adding 6.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Darius Bazley is averaging 19.7 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 113 points, 45.6 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points on 42.6% shooting.

Thunder: 1-9, averaging 104.7 points, 47.6 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.1 points on 49.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: James Wiseman: out for season (knee), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (wrist), Eric Paschall: out (hip), Damion Lee: out (health and safety protocols), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Thunder: Aleksej Pokusevski: out (knee), Mike Muscala: out (ankle), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (foot).