Heat face the Mavericks on 3-game win streak

Dallas Mavericks (36-28, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (35-30, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Miami looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Heat take on Dallas.

The Heat have gone 19-14 at home. Miami is 24-12 against opponents with a losing record.

The Mavericks are 19-13 on the road. Dallas averages 111.8 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mavericks won 93-83 in the last meeting on Jan. 1. Luka Doncic led Dallas with 27 points, and Bam Adebayo led Miami with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler is scoring 21.5 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Heat. Adebayo is shooting 55.8% and averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Doncic is averaging 28.6 points and 8.0 rebounds for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 3.3 assists and 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 111.2 points, 41 rebounds, 27 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points on 48.0% shooting.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 114.4 points, 41.6 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.3 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points on 48.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Tyler Herro: out (foot).

Mavericks: Tyrell Terry: out (personal), Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (ankle), Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).