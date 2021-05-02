Houston hosts New York in non-conference action

New York Knicks (35-28, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (16-48, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -9; over/under is 216.5

BOTTOM LINE: Julius Randle and the New York Knicks take on Kelly Olynyk and the Houston Rockets in a non-conference matchup.

The Rockets have gone 8-25 at home. Houston is 8-22 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.8 turnovers per game.

The Knicks are 13-17 on the road. New York is 2-8 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Knicks won the last matchup 121-99 on Feb. 13. Randle scored 22 points to help lead New York to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wood is scoring 21 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Rockets. Olynyk is averaging 19.6 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 54.8% over the last 10 games for Houston.

Randle leads the Knicks averaging 24.1 points while adding 10.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. Reggie Bullock is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers and scoring 14.4 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 2-8, averaging 107.4 points, 44.4 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points on 48.8% shooting.

Knicks: 9-1, averaging 115.7 points, 44.3 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points on 45.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: Avery Bradley: out (leg), D.J. Augustin: out (ankle), Dante Exum: out (calf), David Nwaba: out (wrist), Sterling Brown: out (knee), John Wall: out for season (hamstring), Eric Gordon: out (groin), Danuel House: out (ankle).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle).