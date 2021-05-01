Sports

WHL Roundup: Royals snap losing streak with 2-1 OT win over Cougars

The Associated Press

Kamloops, British Columbia

KAMLOOPS, B.C. - Brayden Schuurman's goal three minutes into overtime ended the misery for Victoria as the Royals halted a 10-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Prince George Cougars on Friday in Western Hockey League play.

Adam Evanoff stopped 40-of-41 shots to help the Royals (2-13-1) earn just their second win of the season.

Brandon Cutler also scored for Victoria.

Tyson Upper found the back of the net for the Cougars (6-8-2), who got 21 saves from Ty Young.

---

WINTERHAWKS 5 SILVERTIPS 2

PORTLAND, Ore. —Simon Knak struck twice, and the Winterhawks (9-7-3) fell behind 2-0 before scoring five unanswered goals to come from behind and end Everett's (15-4-0) win streak at six games.

---

OIL KINGS 8 HITMEN 3

CALGARY — Josh Williams had three goals and four points and Carter Souch scored once and set up three more as Edmonton (19-1-1) blew past the Hitmen (9-9-2) to improve to 9-0-1 in its last 10 contests.

---

ROCKETS 6 BLAZERS 1

KELOWNA, B.C. — Cole Schwebius turned aside 31-of-32 shots including all 26 his way in the first two periods, and Turner McMillen had a goal and two assists as the Rockets (8-2-0) pushed their win streak to five by defeating Kamloops (12-4-0).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2021.

May 01, 2021 1:01 AM

