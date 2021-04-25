Dodgers rally past Padres 5-4 despite 2 more homers by Tatis

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer reacts after avoiding a line drive by San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) AP

Corey Seager's two-run single in the sixth inning provided the go-ahead runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers overcame another two-homer night by Fernando Tatis Jr. to defeat the San Diego Padres 5-4 on Saturday.

San Diego threatened in the ninth, putting the potential tying run in scoring position with one out, but Kenley Jansen retired Tatis on a grounder and struck out Trent Grisham for his fifth save.

The NL West rivals have split six meetings this season, with the Padres winning the previous three.

San Diego took a 3-2 lead after Tatis led off the sixth with a shot to center field off Trevor Bauer, ending a run of 11 straight batters set down by the right-hander. Tatis is the first opposing player to have multi-homer games on consecutive nights at Dodger Stadium since San Francisco slugger Barry Bonds in 2002.

Los Angeles responded with a three-run burst in the bottom of the sixth. The Dodgers tied it when Mookie Betts drew a walk from Pierce Johnson (0-1) with the bases loaded and took their first lead when Seager laced a single to right.

Bauer (3-0), the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, is 3-0 for the second straight season. He struck out nine but struggled through the first two innings. He allowed a leadoff home run for the fourth time in his career when Tatis drove his cutter over the wall in left-center.

San Diego took a 2-0 lead in the second. Wil Myers began the inning with a single on the 13th pitch of his at-bat, stole second and scored on Jurickson Profar's single.

Los Angeles tied it 2-all on RBI singles by Justin Turner in the third inning and Sheldon Neuse in the fourth.

San Diego pulled to 5-4 after Jake Cronenworth scored on Blake Treinen's wild pitch in the seventh.

Padres starter Blake Snell allowed two runs and struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings.

QUITE THE WEEKEND

Tatis is the third-youngest player with multi-homer games on back-to-back nights at 22 years and 112 days, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger was the youngest at 21 years, 335 days when he did it in the 2017, surpassing George Scott (22 years, 44 days), who did it in 1966 with the Red Sox.

Tatis extended his hitting streak to five games two pitches into the game when he took Bauer deep for the first time. As Tatis rounded first after the ninth leadoff homer of his career, he covered one of his eyes with his right hand to mock Bauer, who pitched with one eye closed during a spring training game against the Padres.

Tatis wasn't done having fun at Bauer's expense. As he crossed home plate in the fifth inning, Tatis strutted like MMA fighter Connor McGregor, which Bauer has done during games on the way back to the dugout.

After starting the season 4 for 34 with two home runs, Tatis is 8 for 19 with four home runs over the past five games and has raised his batting average 108 points to .226.

ON THE BASEPATHS

Myers had three stolen bases for the second time in his career. Besides his theft in the second, he stole second and third during the eighth inning. It is the first time since Tatis in 2019 that a San Diego player had three stolen bases in a game.

CLUTCH DEBUTS

San Diego reliever Aaron Northcraft allowed only one hit and struck out two in the seventh and eighth in his big league debut. The 30-year-old right-hander had appeared in 225 games over parts of nine seasons in the minors. This is his second stint in San Diego's organization after also being with Atlanta, Seattle and Miami.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: C Austin Nola could make his regular-season debut as early as Tuesday when San Diego begins a two-game series at Arizona. Nola has been out with a broken left middle finger since he was struck by a foul tip during a spring training game.

Dodgers: RHP Corey Knebel was placed on the injured list after straining his right lat during Friday's game. He is expected to miss at least two months. ... RHP Dennis Santana also went on the IL due to effects from a coronavirus vaccine shot. ... OF Matt Beaty and pitcher Garrett Cleavinger were called up. ... INF Gavin Lux (right wrist soreness) took batting practice for the second straight day. He is eligible to come off the injured list Monday.

UP NEXT

The teams conclude their four-game series Sunday. San Diego righty Joe Musgrove (2-2, 1.04 ERA) has lost his last two starts since throwing the first no-hitter in team history at Texas on April 9. Los Angeles right-hander Dustin May (1-1, 2.93) is 1-3 with a 2.97 ERA in seven games (four starts) against the Padres.