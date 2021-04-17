WHL Roundup: Corson Hopwo sends Rebels to 10th loss in a row

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. - Corson Hopwo scored two power-play goals, and the Medicine Hat Tigers came from behind to beat the Red Deer Rebels 4-2 on Friday in Western Hockey League play.

Brett Kemp and Eric Van Impe also scored to help Medicine Hat improve to 6-0-1 in its last seven games.

Garin Bjorklund made 23 saves for the Tigers (10-3-1).

Ben King had a pair of goals to put his team up 2-0, but the Rebels (2-13-2) gave up four unanswered for their 10th loss in a row and third straight since Brent Sutter stepped down as head coach.

Ethan Anders stopped 33-of-37 shots for Red Deer.

---

SILVERTIPS 5 THUNDERBIRDS 3

KENT, Wash. — Gage Goncalves scored twice while also setting up both of Cole Fonstad's goals for a four-point outing, and Evertt (10-3-0) topped Seattle (7-6-0) to avoid a third straight defeat.

---

ICE 5 BRONCOS 4

REGINA — Michael Milne's second goal of the night stood as the winner and Owen Pederson had a goal and two assists as Winnipeg (13-5-0) dealt Swift Current (3-14-1) its seventh loss in a row.

---

COUGARS 5 ROYALS 2

KELOWNA, B.C. — Taylor Gauthier kicked out 19-of-21 shots and was led by five different goal scorers including Jonny Hooker who put Prince George (4-3-2) ahead for good against Victoria (1-8-1), losers of five in a row.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2021.