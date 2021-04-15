San Jose faces Minnesota on 3-game skid

San Jose Sharks (18-20-4, sixth in the West Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (25-13-3, third in the West Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -193, Sharks +156; over/under is 0

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose looks to end its three-game slide when the Sharks play Minnesota.

The Wild are 25-13-3 against the rest of their division. Minnesota averages 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Carson Soucy leads the team serving 45 total minutes.

The Sharks are 18-20-4 against opponents in the West Division. San Jose averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. Kurtis Gabriel leads the team serving 55 total minutes.

In their last meeting on March 31, San Jose won 4-2. Brent Burns recorded a team-high 2 points for the Sharks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 19 assists and has 35 points this season. Kevin Fiala has seven assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Evander Kane has 35 total points while scoring 16 goals and totaling 19 assists for the Sharks. Tomas Hertl has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.8 penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Kevin Fiala: day to day (upper body), Nick Bjugstad: day to day (upper body).

Sharks: Matt Nieto: out (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic: day to day (upper body).