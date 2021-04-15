Maple Leafs to host Scheifele and the Jets

Winnipeg Jets (26-14-3, second in the North Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (28-11-4, first in the North Division)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -167, Jets +141; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mark Scheifele and Winnipeg hit the ice against Toronto. He's eighth in the in the league with 49 points, scoring 16 goals and totaling 33 assists.

The Maple Leafs are 28-11-4 against the rest of their division. Toronto ranks fifth in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Auston Matthews with 32.

The Jets are 26-14-3 against the rest of their division. Winnipeg is seventh in the league averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Kyle Connor with 19.

In their last meeting on April 2, Toronto won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews has 53 total points for the Maple Leafs, 32 goals and 21 assists. Zach Hyman has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Scheifele leads the Jets with 33 total assists and has 49 points. Nikolaj Ehlers has 10 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-1-2, averaging 3.2 goals, six assists, 1.8 penalties and 4.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Jets: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Nick Foligno: day to day (upper body), Rasmus Sandin: out (foot), William Nylander: day to day (health protocols).

Jets: Blake Wheeler: out (undisclosed).