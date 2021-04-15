McDavid and the Oilers visit the Canucks

Edmonton Oilers (25-15-2, third in the North Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-18-3, sixth in the North Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks +150, Oilers -182; over/under is 0

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup with Vancouver. He's first in the NHL with 69 points, scoring 23 goals and totaling 46 assists.

The Canucks have gone 16-18-3 against division opponents. Vancouver averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the NHL. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 41 total minutes.

The Oilers are 25-15-2 against the rest of their division. Edmonton is ninth in the NHL averaging 5.4 assists per game, led by McDavid with 1.1.

Vancouver took down Edmonton 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on March 13.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Boeser has 33 total points for the Canucks, 16 goals and 17 assists. Bo Horvat has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with a plus-23 in 42 games this season. McDavid has 13 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Oilers: 6-2-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Elias Pettersson: out (upper body), Tanner Pearson: out (lower body).

Oilers: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: day to day (undisclosed).