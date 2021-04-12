Atlanta faces Toronto, looks for 4th straight road win

Atlanta Hawks (29-25, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (21-33, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Tampa; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Hawks take on Toronto.

The Raptors have gone 14-19 against Eastern Conference teams. Toronto is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.1 points while shooting 44.9% from the field.

The Hawks are 15-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta ranks eighth in the league with 45.3 rebounds per game. Clint Capela paces the Hawks with 14.1.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Hawks won 121-120 in the last matchup on March 11. Trae Young led Atlanta with 37 points, and Norman Powell led Toronto with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors with 7.1 rebounds and averages 20.6 points. Chris Boucher is shooting 44.7% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Bogdan Bogdanovic leads the Hawks averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers while scoring 13.3 points per game and shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc. Capela is averaging 12.1 rebounds and 16.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 3-7, averaging 110.2 points, 41.7 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points on 45.2% shooting.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 117.4 points, 42.6 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points on 47.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Fred VanVleet: out (hip), Jalen Harris: out (hip), Paul Watson: out (health and safety protocols), OG Anunoby: out (rest).

Hawks: Danilo Gallinari: day to day (foot), De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Tony Snell: day to day (ankle), John Collins: out (ankle), Kris Dunn: out (ankle), Cameron Reddish: out (achilles), Trae Young: day to day (calf).