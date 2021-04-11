Winnipeg faces Ottawa, seeks 4th straight victory

Winnipeg Jets (25-13-3, second in the North Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (13-25-4, seventh in the North Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Jets take on Ottawa.

The Senators are 13-25-4 against the rest of their division. Ottawa is 27th in the league with 31.3 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Jets are 25-13-3 against the rest of their division. Winnipeg is sixth in the NHL recording 9 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.7 assists.

In their last meeting on April 5, Winnipeg won 4-3. Pierre-Luc Dubois scored a team-high two goals for the Jets in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Batherson leads the Senators with 25 points, scoring 13 goals and collecting 12 assists. Connor Brown has 9 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 18 goals and has 39 points. Andrew Copp has eight goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Jets: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while allowing 1.7 goals per game with a .942 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Joey Daccord: out (ankle), Micheal Haley: out (groin), Colin White: day to day (upper body), Austin Watson: out (wrist).

Jets: Blake Wheeler: out (undisclosed).